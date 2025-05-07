Rohit Sharma Bids Adieu to Test Cricket

Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. The 37-year-old made the announcement via social media, stating that while his journey in the whites has come to an end, he will continue to represent India in the ODI format.

“Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” Sharma wrote in a heartfelt post.

Rohit's Instagram Story

Rohit’s retirement marks the close of an 11-year-long journey in the longest format of the game. Having played 67 Tests and captained India in 23 of them, he amassed 4,302 runs at an average of 44.79, including 12 centuries and a career-best 212. He took over the captaincy reins from Virat Kohli in 2022.

His Test debut, originally slated for 2010, was delayed due to a freak injury moments before the toss in Nagpur against South Africa. He eventually made his debut in November 2013 at Eden Gardens against West Indies, marking the occasion with a century. He followed it up with another century in the very next Test in Mumbai.

Despite a blazing start, Rohit’s red-ball career went through a lull, with limited success over the next five years. However, his fortunes turned dramatically in 2019 when he was promoted to open the innings. He made an immediate impact against South Africa, scoring two centuries and a double ton (212) in the three-match home series.

His performances overseas also improved significantly, with standout innings in England including a gritty 161 in Chennai and a memorable 127 at The Oval during the 2021 tour. Most recently, as captain, he led an inexperienced Indian side to a remarkable 4-1 comeback series win over England, where he scored two more centuries.

However, the 2024–25 season proved testing. A dip in form saw him record just one half-century in 13 innings, and his average dropped below 42. His leadership came under scrutiny too, as India suffered a historic 0–3 Test series loss to New Zealand at home—their first in 12 years—and a defeat in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Sharma finishes his Test career with a respectable captaincy record of 12 wins and 8 losses. While questions may linger about his final chapter in the format, Rohit departs as one of India’s finest all-format batters, having transformed himself into a dependable Test opener in the latter stages of his red-ball career.