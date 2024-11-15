Samson & Tilak's Explosive Tons Put India in Command Against SA

In a sensational display of batting, Indian stars Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma achieved a historic feat in the 4th T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. Both players slammed centuries, setting a remarkable T20I record as the first-ever pair of batters from the same ICC full-member nation to score centuries in the same innings of a match.

Samson, who had been under pressure after back-to-back ducks in the previous two matches, roared back to form in spectacular fashion. He bludgeoned the South African bowling attack to score an explosive 109 off 51 deliveries. His innings was studded with 6 fours and 8 sixes, showcasing his power and precision. This century marked his third in the last five matches, reinforcing his ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered most.

Tilak Varma, who has been in exceptional form throughout the series, continued his blistering run by scoring 120 off just 41 balls. His innings, which included 6 fours and 9 sixes, was a masterclass in aggressive batting. This was Varma's second consecutive T20I century after his maiden ton in the 3rd T20I, making him only the second Indian to score back-to-back T20I centuries, with Samson being the first.

Together, the pair put on an unthinkable display of power-hitting as India posted a mammoth total of 283/1 after 20 overs, a total that left the South African bowlers helpless.

In an interview after the match, Varma revealed the pivotal moment that led to his promotion to number three in the batting order. “I love batting at number three, but in the last two matches, I played at number four. Last night, he came to my room and said, ‘You will bat No. 3.’ He told me it’s a great opportunity—go and express yourself. I said, ‘You’ve given me the opportunity, and I will show you on the ground.’”

For Samson, the century was a personal triumph after a difficult phase in his international career. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “Failures are part of my life and career. There is doubt, especially with social media’s influence, but at this level, it’s important to focus on improvement. When you go through failure, you have a lot of doubts. I think a lot about myself—‘Sanju, are you made for international cricket?’ But I know the key is to stay focused and keep improving.”

India’s record-breaking total came after captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat. Both teams fielded unchanged line-ups from the previous match, with India leading the four-match series 2-1.

The duo’s performance not only put India on course for a dominant win but also etched their names in the history books. Samson and Varma became the first pair of batters from a full-member nation to score centuries in the same T20I match. Furthermore, they set another milestone by becoming the only Indian pair to score multiple T20I centuries against the same opponent.

Samson’s third T20I century and Varma’s back-to-back centuries solidified their places as two of India’s brightest young talents in T20 cricket. As India head into the final match of the series with a commanding lead, the focus shifts to whether South Africa can respond to this incredible batting display.

India’s mammoth total of 283/1 after 20 overs sets a daunting target, and with Samson and Varma in such imperious form, India looks well-placed to claim the series.