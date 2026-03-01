Sanju Samson Steers India to Semis, Downs West Indies to Set up England Clash

Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 97 to power India to a five-wicket victory over West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, sealing a semifinal berth in the ICC T20 World Cup. Chasing 196 in a must-win Super Eight clash, India overhauled the target with four balls to spare, finishing at 199/5 in 19.2 overs.

India had opted to field after winning the toss. West Indies posted 195/4, riding on a late assault from Jason Holder and Rovman Powell. But despite slipping to 41/2 inside the powerplay, Samson anchored and accelerated the chase to take India through. They will now face England in Mumbai on March 5.

Samson Anchors 196 Chase

India’s pursuit began briskly, with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan finding early boundaries. However, Akael Hosein removed Abhishek for 10, and Kishan soon followed for 10, leaving India at 41/2 in 4.3 overs.

Samson shifted gears in the third over itself, striking a four and two sixes off Hosein. He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, hammering six fours and three sixes, as India crossed 50 in 5.2 overs and ended the powerplay at 53/2.

A 50-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings before Shamar Joseph dismissed the skipper for 18. Samson then combined with Tilak Varma, who struck 27 off 15 balls, including four boundaries and a six. Their 42-run stand kept India ahead of the equation.

After Tilak’s dismissal at 141/4, Samson found support from Hardik Pandya, who made 17. Though Pandya fell at 179/5, leaving seven needed off the final over, Samson sealed the contest by smashing Romario Shepherd for a six and a four. He remained unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls, laced with 12 fours and four sixes.

West Indies Ride Holder-Powell Surge

Earlier, West Indies built a competitive total through a 76-run fifth-wicket partnership between Holder and Powell. Powell blasted 34 off 19 balls, while Holder remained unbeaten on 37 from 22 deliveries.

Openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase had laid a steady platform, taking the side to 45/0 at the end of the powerplay. Chase scored 40 off 25 balls, and Hope made 32 off 33 before India clawed back.

Varun Chakaravarthy broke the opening stand, and Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide with a double strike, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer and Chase in quick succession. Hardik Pandya removed Sherfane Rutherford as West Indies slipped to 119/4.

However, Powell’s aggressive strokeplay, including a 24-run 16th over off Arshdeep Singh, lifted the total. Bumrah (2/36) and Arshdeep (0/43) kept the final overs tight, conceding just 20 runs in the last two overs.

Holder (2/38) and Joseph (2/42) picked up two wickets each for West Indies, but Samson’s near-century ultimately proved decisive.

With this win, India advance to the semifinals after surviving a high-pressure contest in Kolkata, powered by a commanding innings from Sanju Samson.