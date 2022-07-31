Shiva Thapa's Tournament Ends After Defeat In Round Of 16 At CWG 22

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa has crashed out of the men’s 63.5 kilograms round of 16 boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham on Sunday.
Thapa lost 1-4 to Scotland’s Reese Lynch, who was a bronze medalist at the world championship, making it a disappointing exit from the tournament.
He had started brightly, outperforming his opponent in the first round, however, overconfidence and a lack of focus cost him as the Scot used his height and reach to his advantage in the next two rounds.
In the third and final round, Thapa could not do anything but defend as his opponent took him by surprise with an offensive approach. In the end, Lynch emerged victorious in the contest.
Meanwhile, the first pugilist to the take the ring today, Nikhat Zareen won her bout comfortably dominating her younger opponent throughout the match. She used her experience and unsettled Bagao right from the beginning.
She is slated to face reigning Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Troy Garton of New Zealand in the quarterfinals. A victory there would ensure her a medal.
Zareen said that she would not be settling for anything less than gold in the event. “I am feeling happy that I won my first bout and I am looking forward to performing well in the next rounds. I am just one fight away from a medal but I am looking to win gold from here,” she said.