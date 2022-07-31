Shiva Thapa's Tournament Ends After Defeat In Round Of 16 At CWG 22

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa has crashed out of the men’s 63.5 kilograms round of 16 boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham on Sunday.

Thapa lost 1-4 to Scotland’s Reese Lynch, who was a bronze medalist at the world championship, making it a disappointing exit from the tournament.

He had started brightly, outperforming his opponent in the first round, however, overconfidence and a lack of focus cost him as the Scot used his height and reach to his advantage in the next two rounds.

In the third and final round, Thapa could not do anything but defend as his opponent took him by surprise with an offensive approach. In the end, Lynch emerged victorious in the contest.