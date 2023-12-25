Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Squad: Complete Roster and Remaining Purse Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Squad: The dynamic landscape of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to evolve as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unveil their power-packed squad for the upcoming 2024 season. The IPL Auction 2024, held on December 19 in Dubai, saw SRH strategically acquiring a formidable lineup to set the stage ablaze. In this comprehensive overview, we present the full list of players secured by Sunrisers Hyderabad and delve into the intriguing dynamics of their post-auction roster.

IPL Auction 2024 Recap

Dubai played host to the IPL Auction 2024 on December 19, where Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in a strategic bidding battle to fortify their squad. The auction fervor reached its pinnacle as SRH tactically secured players who promise to be game-changers in the upcoming season.

SRH IPL 2024 FULL SQUAD

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Squad strength: 25

Overseas players: 8

SRH players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Travis Head (Rs. 6.80 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 1.5 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs. 20.50 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 1.60 crore), Akash Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Jhathavedh Subramanyan (Rs. 20 lakh).

SRH purse remaining: Rs. 3.2 crore

SRH total player slots available: 0

SRH total overseas player slots available: 0

SRH PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed (from RCB)