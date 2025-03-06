Super Cup 2025 to Kick Off in Bhubaneswar from April 21

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that the Super Cup 2025 will take place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, starting from April 21, 2025. The prestigious 16-team premier club competition will be played in a knock-out format.

Advertisment

A total of 13 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and three I-League clubs will participate in the fifth edition of the Super Cup. This tournament will offer the winners an opportunity to compete in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) Playoffs, marking a significant chance for Indian clubs to make their presence felt on the continental stage.

The Super Cup has been a platform for ISL teams to showcase their dominance, with the winners of all previous editions being from the ISL. Bengaluru FC claimed the inaugural title in 2018, followed by FC Goa’s triumph in 2019, where they defeated Chennaiyin FC in the final. The tournament was not held between 2020 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but returned in 2023, with Odisha FC defeating Bengaluru FC in the final to secure their first-ever Super Cup trophy. In 2024, East Bengal FC emerged as the champions, continuing the tradition of ISL teams dominating the competition.

As the countdown to the Super Cup 2025 begins, football fans eagerly await another thrilling chapter in this prestigious tournament.