Ticket Sales For Ind Vs SA Match In Guwahati To Begin From Sep 16: ACA

The sale of tickets for the upcoming India versus South Africa match to be held in Guwahati will begin from September 16, announced Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Thursday.
Addressing the media at Barsapara in Guwahati, ACA President Ramen Dutta and Secretary Devajit Saikia informed that ticket sales for the match against South Africa, scheduled to be held on October 2, will begin from September 16.
Ticket sales will be held in two phases and will begin from 11 am in online mode, they informed.
In the first phase, a total of 15,000 tickets will be made available which will go on sale from September 16.
Later on, another 5,000 tickets will be up for sale which will begin from September 26, informed ACA.
Moreover, the state cricketing body informed that a total of 20,849 tickets will be made available for the people.
Hard copies of tickets will be available at Nehru Stadium from September 25 onwards. In addition, online tickets will be available for booking on BookMyShow, they mentioned.
Meanwhile, ACA further informed that preparations for the first T20 international match to be held in the city since the debacle at the Barsapara stadium in January 2020, are nearing completion. The ground will then be handed over to the BCCI on September 18 for inspection.
The governing body for cricket in the state also announced the pricing of tickets for the match with a special price for students.
Students will be able to avail tickets for Rs 495, Rs 25 less than last time.
ACA further mentioned that both the Indian and South African sides will be staying at the Hotel Radisson Blu.
Following the debacle last time when rain washed away the first match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka and ground staff was seen trying out different methods to get the pitch dry leading to a comedy of errors, the ACA has reassured that this time around they will be ready to tackle rainy conditions.