Ticket Sales For Ind Vs SA Match In Guwahati To Begin From Sep 16: ACA

The sale of tickets for the upcoming India versus South Africa match to be held in Guwahati will begin from September 16, announced Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Thursday.

Addressing the media at Barsapara in Guwahati, ACA President Ramen Dutta and Secretary Devajit Saikia informed that ticket sales for the match against South Africa, scheduled to be held on October 2, will begin from September 16.

Ticket sales will be held in two phases and will begin from 11 am in online mode, they informed.

In the first phase, a total of 15,000 tickets will be made available which will go on sale from September 16.

Later on, another 5,000 tickets will be up for sale which will begin from September 26, informed ACA.

Moreover, the state cricketing body informed that a total of 20,849 tickets will be made available for the people.