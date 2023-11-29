UP Yoddhas: Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Team and Squad Revealed

As the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 gears up for an exhilarating kickoff on December 2, all eyes are on the UP Yoddhas as they embark on a quest for glory, eager to surpass their previous fourth-place finish. Determined to make a mark after a somewhat tepid performance in the recent season, the team has strategically retained key players, setting the stage for a thrilling campaign ahead.

UP Yoddhas: Key Retentions and Emerging Talents

The backbone of the UP Yoddhas remains intact with the retention of star players, including the formidable Captain Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Surender Gill. Noteworthy is the strategic retention of emerging talents like Ashu and Sumit, underscoring the team's commitment to nurturing and developing new stars.

UP Yoddhas: Financial Prowess and Strategic Acumen

In terms of resources, the UP Yoddhas boast a formidable financial position, with a substantial Rs 20,642,802 still available in their bank. This signals the team's strategic acumen in managing resources for the upcoming challenges, setting the stage for a well-prepared and resourceful campaign.

UP Yoddhas: Squad Overview

The UP Yoddhas Team Squad for PKL 2023 is a formidable mix of seasoned players and promising talents. The raiding department includes stalwarts like Gulveer Singh, Nitin Tomar, Pardeep Narwal, and the promising Surender Gill.

The defensive lineup features stalwarts such as Jaideep, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, and the emerging talents Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

The all-rounder category boasts players like Gurdeep, Nehal B Sawal Desai, and Nitin Panwar, offering a well-rounded and versatile squad.

UP Yoddhas: Ownership

The proud owners of UP Yoddhas, the GMR Group, stand as one of the nation's most rapidly advancing infrastructure enterprises. Established in 1978, the conglomerate has played a pivotal role in shaping India's landscape through successful projects in key sectors such as Airports, Energy, Transportation, and Urban Infrastructure. Beyond Kabaddi, GMR Group has extended its footprint into various sports, including cricket and T20 cricket on a global scale.

UP Yoddhas Top Players and Points

