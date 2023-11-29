Puneri Paltan Team in PKL 10: Schedule, Squad, and More!

Excitement is reaching its peak as the Puneri Paltan team 2023 details has released, offering fans a sneak peek into the heart-pounding action that awaits. Dive into the electrifying details of the PKL Puneri Paltan Team, where every raid and tackle promises adrenaline-pumping moments.

Anup Kumar: From Kabaddi Star to Coaching Maestro

Before donning the hat of a seasoned coach, Anup Kumar, a former Indian kabaddi sensation, left an indelible mark on the sport. His legacy extends beyond the playing field, having served as a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Haryana. A proud member of the Indian National Kabaddi team, Anup Kumar clinched two gold medals in the Asian Games of 2010 & 2014, adding to the glory with victories in the South Asian Games of 2016 and the Kabaddi World Cup of 2016. Honoring his stellar performances, he was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award.

PKL Puneri Paltan Squad: Unveiling the Warriors of 2023

Witness the dynamic lineup of Puneri Paltan warriors for PKL 10, featuring elite retained players like Sombir and Abinesh Nadaranjan, along with the energetic Pankaj Mohite and Sanket Sawant among the retained young talents. The squad boasts existing young players such as Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Santosh Shinde, Shubham Nitin Shelke, and Govind Gurjar. Franchisee-nominated NYP gems, Aditya Tushar Shinde and Badal Taqdir Singh, complete the formidable roster.

Puneri Paltan Ticket 2023

The frenzy for Puneri Paltan tickets is real, with fans snapping them up at lightning speed. Don't miss the chance to witness the live stadium action in PKL 2023 – secure your tickets promptly through the Puneri Paltan Booking Portal for Season 10 Online Tickets. Ticket prices are available on the online portal, so make sure to grab yours and be part of the kabaddi spectacle.

Puneri Paltan 2023 team

The success of any team lies in the hands of its captain, coach, owner, and sponsor. Get to know the driving forces shaping Puneri Paltan:

Coach: Anup Kumar

Captain: Surjeet Singh Narwal

Owner: Insurekot Sports

Sponsor: Indigo Paints & Schaeffler India

Immerse yourself in the team's spirit at their home venue, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Maharashtra. For more insights, visit the official website at www.puneripaltan.com and check out our detailed Puneri Paltan Jersey Buying Guide.

