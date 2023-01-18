Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Prez of Sexual Harassment

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat revealed on Wednesday that she was labeled a traitor after her below-par performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While addressing a press meet in Delhi, Phogat said, “Coaches are harassing women, and some coaches who are favourite of the federation misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed so many girls.”

“After the Tokyo Olympics defeat, WFI President called me 'khota sikka'. WFI mentally tortured me. I used to think of ending my life each day. If anything happens to any wrestler, then the responsibility will on WFI president,” she added.

It may be mentioned that India’s top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sumit Malik and many others gathered in the national capital to stage an unprecedented protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The wrestlers gathered at the Jantar Mantar to raise their voices against the federation.