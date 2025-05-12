Virat Kohli Calls Time on Test Cricket, Ends Era Before England Tour

In a stunning announcement that sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, former India captain Virat Kohli (36) has declared his retirement from Test cricket, barely six weeks before the team’s pivotal England tour. Kohli—who informed the BCCI of his decision early Saturday—joins his compatriot Rohit Sharma in bidding farewell to the longest format, leaving a sizeable void in India’s red-ball lineup.

Despite still being years younger than many past champions, Kohli chose to walk away with 9,230 runs in 103 Tests at an impressive 46.8 average, placing him fourth on India’s all-time Test run-scorers list behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122). He narrowly missed the 10,000-run landmark—an omission he accepted as a sign that “the time feels right.”

“It’s been 14 years since I first donned the baggy blue in Test cricket,” Kohli reflected in a heartfelt social-media post on Monday.

“This format tested me, shaped me, and taught me life lessons I’ll carry forever. The quiet grind, the long days, the unseen moments—they stay with you.”

Kohli’s retirement statement radiated gratitude: “I’ve given this game everything, and it has given me back more than I ever imagined. I step away with a heart full of thanks—for my teammates, the fans, and every person who made me feel seen.”

A Legacy of Leadership and Run-Scoring

Over a distinguished 14-year career, Kohli not only amassed runs but also redefined India’s Test ambitions. As captain, he led India to 40 wins in 68 matches—the most by any Indian Test skipper—highlighted by the historic 2–1 series victory in Australia (2018–19), India’s first on Australian soil.

Under his leadership and alongside coach Ravi Shastri, India assembled a potent pace attack capable of hunting 20 wickets away from home, transforming India into a genuine threat in all conditions. Between 2015 and 2019, Kohli was virtually unstoppable, most notably in 2016, when he scored 1,215 runs at 75.93, including four centuries and a career-best 235 against England.

Trials, Triumphs, and the Final Chapter

Kohli’s journey featured peaks and troughs. His initial overseas struggle in England (2014) against James Anderson’s swing—a mere 134 runs in five Tests—proved the crucible from which he emerged stronger. His redemption arrived in 2014–15 Australia, where he tallied 692 runs at 86.40, including twin tons in Adelaide, laying the foundation for a lifelong affinity with Australia’s pace challenge.

However, a three-year century drought from late 2019 tested even Kohli’s mettle. He finally ended the rut against Australia, and though his Test average dipped from 55.10 in 2019 to just below 47, he continued to produce match-winning innings—most memorably a gritty 76 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy to secure a drawn series in South Africa.

Implications for England Tour and Beyond

Kohli’s exit leaves India’s batting lineup bereft of senior experience on the eve of the England Tests. With both Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, and stalwarts Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara also unavailable, Ravindra Jadeja—with 64 Tests—now stands as the tour’s most seasoned campaigner. India must swiftly identify fresh leaders to anchor a daunting series on swinging decks.

Having already stepped away from T20 Internationals, Kohli will now focus exclusively on ODIs—where he is the undisputed modern-day king—setting his sights on the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

End of an era

Virat Kohli’s departure from Test cricket marks the close of a defining chapter in Indian sport. A fierce competitor, prolific run-scorer, and transformative leader, Kohli retires on his own terms—leaving the whites behind but the legacy indelible. The game he so passionately served now moves forward, inspired by the grit, grace, and greatness of one of its brightest icons.