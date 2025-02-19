Will Young, Tom Latham’s Centuries Propel New Zealand to 320/5

New Zealand made an emphatic start to their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, setting a formidable target of 320/5 against hosts Pakistan in their Group A clash at Karachi. The innings was powered by stellar centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, who orchestrated a strong recovery after early setbacks.

Advertisment

Pakistan, having won the toss, opted to field first—a decision that initially appeared to work in their favor. Spinner Abrar Ahmed provided an early breakthrough, dismissing Devon Conway for 10 with the score at 39. Just an over later, Naseem Shah struck to remove Kane Williamson for a single, reducing New Zealand to 40/2 in 8.1 overs. The Kiwis concluded the first powerplay at 48/2.

Daryl Mitchell’s departure for 10, courtesy of Haris Rauf, further compounded New Zealand’s troubles at 73/3 in 16.2 overs. However, opener Will Young and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham steadied the innings with a crucial 118-run partnership.

Young led the resurgence with a well-constructed century, scoring 107 off 113 deliveries, including 12 fours and a six. His innings came to an end when Naseem Shah struck again, dismissing him at 191/4 in 37.2 overs. Latham, meanwhile, continued his dominant form, reaching his century in just 95 balls. He remained unbeaten on 118 off 104 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Glenn Phillips provided the finishing flourish with a blistering 61 off 39 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes. His late onslaught propelled New Zealand past the 300-run mark, with the team amassing 113 runs in the final 10 overs.

Among Pakistan’s bowlers, Naseem Shah emerged as the standout performer, claiming 2/63 in his 10 overs. Haris Rauf also picked up two wickets but proved expensive, conceding 83 runs. Abrar Ahmed contributed with one wicket, while Shaheen Shah Afridi endured a forgettable outing, finishing wicketless in his 10 overs for 68 runs.

With a challenging target of 321, Pakistan face a tough task in their opening match of the tournament.

Brief Score: New Zealand 320/5 (Will Young 107, Tom Latham 118*; Naseem Shah 2/63) vs. Pakistan.