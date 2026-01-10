WPL 2026 Dates, Match Timings, Live Streaming and Tournament Format Explained

The Women’s Premier League 2026 is set to return with its fourth edition, bringing top women’s cricketing talent back into action. This season has been scheduled earlier than usual to avoid a clash with the men’s T20 World Cup, ensuring uninterrupted focus on the women’s tournament.
From start date to live streaming details, venues, format, and star players, here is everything fans need to know about WPL 2026.
When Does WPL 2026 Start and End?
The WPL 2026 season will begin onJanuary 9, with a high-profile opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 2024 title winners.
The tournament will conclude with the WPL 2026 final on February 5, making it a compact and action-packed event spread over less than a month.
WPL 2026 Venues: Where Will Matches Be Played?
Only two venues will host all matches of the Women’s Premier League 2026:
Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Vadodara
The league phase begins in Navi Mumbai before shifting to Vadodara for the latter part of the tournament, including the knockout matches.
WPL 2026 Match Timings and Double-Header Schedule
Most WPL 2026 matches will start at7:30 PM IST, making them ideal for prime-time viewing.
On days featuring double-header matches:
First match: 3:30 PM IST
Second match: 7:30 PM IST
This scheduling allows fans to enjoy back-to-back cricket action on select days.
How to Watch WPL 2026 Live on TV and Online
Fans who cannot attend the matches in person can follow every game live through official broadcasts and digital platforms in India.
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming:JioHotstar app and website
The matches will be available with full coverage, including pre-match analysis and post-match discussions.
WPL 2026 Tournament Format Explained
The 2026 edition will feature five teams, with each side playing the others twice during the league stage.
The team finishing first in the league table qualifies directly for the final
Teams finishing second and third will play the Eliminator
The Eliminator winner advances to the final
The winner of the final is crowned WPL 2026 champion
This format rewards consistency while keeping the knockout stage competitive.
Star Players to Watch in WPL 2026
The tournament will feature several high-profile Indian and international cricketers. Fans can look forward to watching:
Smriti Mandhana
Harmanpreet Kaur
Deepti Sharma
Lauren Bell
With national teammates turning rivals and overseas stars adapting to Indian conditions, the competition promises high-quality cricket throughout.
Who Are the Favourites to Win WPL 2026?
Will the Mumbai Indians extend their dominance, or can the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend their 2024 crown? Or will WPL 2026 produce a brand-new champion?
With strong squads, tight scheduling, and high stakes, the answer will unfold by February 5, when the final is played.
