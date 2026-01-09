WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, Performers, Venue and Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to kick off with a high-octane opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai, marking the start of another landmark season for women’s cricket in India. Ahead of the much-anticipated opener between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), fans can look forward to an evening that blends cricket, music and star power.
With packed stands, prime-time broadcast and a star-studded lineup, the WPL 2026 curtain-raiser reflects the league’s growing stature on the global sporting calendar.
When Is the WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony? Date and Start Time
The WPL 2026 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
Opening ceremony start time: Around 6:45 PM IST
MI vs RCB match start time: 7:30 PM IST
The ceremony will be held just before the toss, ensuring a seamless transition from entertainment to competitive cricket under the lights.
Venue Details: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
DY Patil Stadium has emerged as a marquee venue for major T20 events in India. Hosting the WPL 2026 opening night, the stadium will set the tone for the tournament’s opening phase before the league shifts to Vadodara later in the season.
MI vs RCB Opener Adds Competitive Edge
The opening match of WPL 2026 will feature defending champions Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two teams with strong fan bases and international star power.
The clash is expected to draw massive viewership, making the opening ceremony a crucial build-up to one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Performers: Full List
The opening ceremony will feature prominent names from music, Bollywood and global pageantry, reinforcing WPL’s crossover appeal.
Yo Yo Honey Singh to Headline the Ceremony
Popular music artist Yo Yo Honey Singh will lead the entertainment with a live performance. Known for his high-energy tracks, his act is expected to ignite the stadium and engage younger audiences tuning in for the WPL 2026 opener.
Jacqueline Fernandez Brings Bollywood Glamour
Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez will deliver a special dance performance celebrating confidence, resilience and women’s empowerment. Her presence adds mainstream appeal to the league’s opening night.
Harnaaz Sandhu’s Empowerment Segment
Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, will play a key role in the ceremony’s opening segment. Her appearance will focus on themes of courage, belief and opportunity, connecting the sporting spectacle with a larger message of empowerment.
Broadcast and Live Streaming Details for WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony
Fans across India can watch the WPL 2026 opening ceremony and the season opener live on television and digital platforms.
TV broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for WPL 2026, while JioHotstar will offer comprehensive digital coverage of the ceremony and all matches throughout the season.
WPL 2026 Tournament Format and Final Date
The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League will be played across two cities, expanding the league’s geographical footprint.
Opening phase: Navi Mumbai
Later matches & playoffs: Vadodara
Eliminator: February 3, 2026 (Vadodara)
Final:February 5, 2026, at Vadodara’s BCA Stadium
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Sets the Tone for the Season
With music, glamour and elite cricket coming together, the WPL 2026 opening ceremony is designed to underline the rapid growth of women’s T20 cricket in India. From star performances to a blockbuster MI vs RCB opener, the opening night promises a celebration of sport, visibility and progress.
As the lights come on in Navi Mumbai, WPL 2026 begins with a clear statement — women’s cricket has firmly arrived on the biggest stage.
