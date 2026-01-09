Subscribe

0

Sports

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, Performers, Venue and Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Premier League 2026 begins with a grand opening ceremony on January 9 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, ahead of the MI vs RCB season opener.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony:

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to kick off with a high-octane opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai, marking the start of another landmark season for women’s cricket in India. Ahead of the much-anticipated opener between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), fans can look forward to an evening that blends cricket, music and star power.

Advertisment

With packed stands, prime-time broadcast and a star-studded lineup, the WPL 2026 curtain-raiser reflects the league’s growing stature on the global sporting calendar.

When Is the WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony? Date and Start Time

The WPL 2026 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

  • Opening ceremony start time: Around 6:45 PM IST

  • MI vs RCB match start time: 7:30 PM IST

The ceremony will be held just before the toss, ensuring a seamless transition from entertainment to competitive cricket under the lights.

Venue Details: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

DY Patil Stadium has emerged as a marquee venue for major T20 events in India. Hosting the WPL 2026 opening night, the stadium will set the tone for the tournament’s opening phase before the league shifts to Vadodara later in the season.

MI vs RCB Opener Adds Competitive Edge

The opening match of WPL 2026 will feature defending champions Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two teams with strong fan bases and international star power.

The clash is expected to draw massive viewership, making the opening ceremony a crucial build-up to one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Performers: Full List

The opening ceremony will feature prominent names from music, Bollywood and global pageantry, reinforcing WPL’s crossover appeal.

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Headline the Ceremony

Popular music artist Yo Yo Honey Singh will lead the entertainment with a live performance. Known for his high-energy tracks, his act is expected to ignite the stadium and engage younger audiences tuning in for the WPL 2026 opener.

Jacqueline Fernandez Brings Bollywood Glamour

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez will deliver a special dance performance celebrating confidence, resilience and women’s empowerment. Her presence adds mainstream appeal to the league’s opening night.

Harnaaz Sandhu’s Empowerment Segment

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, will play a key role in the ceremony’s opening segment. Her appearance will focus on themes of courage, belief and opportunity, connecting the sporting spectacle with a larger message of empowerment.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Details for WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony

Fans across India can watch the WPL 2026 opening ceremony and the season opener live on television and digital platforms.

  • TV broadcast: Star Sports Network

  • Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for WPL 2026, while JioHotstar will offer comprehensive digital coverage of the ceremony and all matches throughout the season.

WPL 2026 Tournament Format and Final Date

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League will be played across two cities, expanding the league’s geographical footprint.

  • Opening phase: Navi Mumbai

  • Later matches & playoffs: Vadodara

  • Eliminator: February 3, 2026 (Vadodara)

  • Final:February 5, 2026, at Vadodara’s BCA Stadium

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Sets the Tone for the Season

With music, glamour and elite cricket coming together, the WPL 2026 opening ceremony is designed to underline the rapid growth of women’s T20 cricket in India. From star performances to a blockbuster MI vs RCB opener, the opening night promises a celebration of sport, visibility and progress.

As the lights come on in Navi Mumbai, WPL 2026 begins with a clear statement — women’s cricket has firmly arrived on the biggest stage.

Also Read:

UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2026: Full List of Players Bought at the Mega Auction

RCB WPL 2026 Squad: Full Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players List, Retained Stars and Auction Signings

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Sold Players, Team-Wise Squads and Remaining Purse

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full Players List, Highest Bids, Shocks & Team Updates

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights

WPL 2026: Start Date, Full Schedule Plan and Host Venues Finalised for Fourth Edition

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast and Where to Watch in India

WPL 2026