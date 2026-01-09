WPL 2026 Begins Today: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 officially gets underway today, January 9, marking the start of the fourth season of India’s premier women’s T20 competition. The tournament opens with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
With revamped squads following the mega auction and growing global interest after India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph in 2025, WPL 2026 is set to be the most competitive edition yet.
When Does WPL 2026 Start and End?
Start date: January 9, 2026
Final: February 5, 2026
The tournament will run for nearly four weeks, featuring 22 matches, including league games, an eliminator and the final.
WPL 2026 Venues: Navi Mumbai and Vadodara
WPL 2026 will be played across two venues, expanding the league’s reach:
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – Opening leg and first 11 matches
BCA Stadium, Vadodara – Remaining league matches, eliminator and final
The final and playoff matches will be staged in Vadodara, adding a fresh dimension to the tournament’s climax.
WPL 2026 Format Explained
Five teams will compete in a double round-robin format, meaning each team plays the others twice.
Top team: Direct qualification to the final
Second & third teams: Face off in the Eliminator
Eliminator winner: Advances to the final
This format ensures high-stakes cricket right until the end of the league stage.
WPL 2026 Full Match Schedule
Navi Mumbai Leg (DY Patil Stadium)
Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants – 3:00 PM IST
Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians – 3:00 PM IST
Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST
Vadodara Leg (BCA Stadium)
Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST
Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM IST
Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz – 7:30 PM IST
WPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule
Feb 3: Eliminator – 2nd vs 3rd placed teams – 7:30 PM IST
Feb 5: Final – League topper vs Eliminator winner – 7:30 PM IST
Teams Participating in WPL 2026
The five franchises competing this season are:
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants
UP Warriorz
Mumbai Indians enter the season as defending champions after winning the previous edition.
WPL 2026 Live Telecast and Streaming Details
Where to Watch WPL 2026 in India
TV broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website
Star Sports remains the official broadcaster, while JioHotstar will provide digital streaming following the platform merger.
International Broadcast and Streaming
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event | Sky Go
Australia: Fox Cricket | Kayo Sports
USA & Canada: Willow TV | Willow app
South Africa: SuperSport Cricket | SuperSport app
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ | Sky Go
WPL 2026 Promises High-Quality Competition
With reshuffled squads, new leadership groups and increasing international viewership, WPL 2026 represents a major step forward for women’s franchise cricket. The opening clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru sets the tone for a season packed with intensity, star power and competitive balance.
As the league begins today, WPL 2026 continues to cement its place as one of the most significant tournaments in global women’s cricket.
