WPL 2026 MI vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Online and on TV

The Women’s Premier League 2026 continues with a high-profile clash as defending champions Mumbai Indians Women take on Delhi Capitals Women in Match No. 3 of the tournament. The contest will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with fans eager to watch two power-packed squads battle it out under the lights.

Advertisment

This match is especially significant for the Delhi Capitals as Jemimah Rodrigues makes her captaincy debut, while the Mumbai Indians will be aiming to bounce back after a narrow defeat in their season opener.

MI vs DC, WPL 2026: Match Overview

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

Tournament: Women’s Premier League 2026

Match Number: 3

Venue: DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Day & Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Where to Watch MI vs DC WPL 2026 Live Streaming Online in India

Cricket fans can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match live online via the official digital streaming partner.

Live Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Availability: Mobile app and official website

The match will be streamed live in multiple languages, offering seamless coverage for viewers across India.

MI vs DC WPL 2026 Live Telecast Channel in India

For viewers preferring television coverage, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

TV Broadcaster: Star Sports Network

Coverage: Pre-match build-up, live match, and post-match analysis

Mumbai Indians Women's Team News

Mumbai Indians enter the contest after suffering a last-ball defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening match. Despite the loss, the team showed promising signs, particularly with Sajana Sajeevan’s batting performance and Amelia Kerr’s impactful spell with the ball.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, MI will be keen to improve their fielding and execution as they look to get their first win of the season.

Mumbai Indians Squad – WPL 2026

Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey

Delhi Capitals Women's Team News

Delhi Capitals begin their WPL 2026 campaign with this fixture and will be led by Jemimah Rodrigues, marking her first appearance as captain in the league. The franchise, which has reached the final in all previous editions, is still searching for its maiden WPL title.

The squad boasts a strong international presence with players like Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sneh Rana, although the team has been affected by the late withdrawal of Annabel Sutherland, with Alana King named as her replacement.

Delhi Capitals Squad – WPL 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King

MI vs DC WPL 2026: What to Expect

With the Mumbai Indians looking to regain momentum and the Delhi Capitals eager to make a winning start under a new captain, the MI vs DC clash promises a thrilling contest. The match is expected to feature explosive batting, quality pace and spin bowling, and intense on-field battles at one of India’s premier cricket venues.

Fans can expect a competitive game as both teams push hard for early points in the WPL 2026 standings.

Also Read:

RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians on TV & Online\

WPL 2026 Gujarat Giants: Full Schedule, Squad, Venues and Live Streaming Details