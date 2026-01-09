WPL 2026 Gujarat Giants: Full Schedule, Squad, Venues and Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Giants are set to begin their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign with renewed ambition as they chase their maiden title. Led by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants will compete across two venues during the 28-day season, starting January 9 and concluding with the final on February 5, 2026.

Advertisment

After falling short in the Eliminator last season, the franchise has strengthened its squad with experienced international stars and versatile all-rounders, making them one of the most balanced sides in the tournament.

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Campaign Overview

The Giants will play their first four matches at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, which hosts the opening phase of the tournament. The league then shifts to Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara for the latter half of the season, including the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants will feature in eight league-stage matches, facing each opponent twice in the double round-robin format.

Gujarat Giants Full Schedule – WPL 2026

Match Date Venue Time (IST) Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz January 10 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals January 11 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians January 13 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru January 16 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru January 19 Vadodara 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz January 22 Vadodara 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals January 27 Vadodara 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians January 30 Vadodara 7:30 PM

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Squad

Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Beth Mooney (WK)

Yastika Bhatia

Shivani Singh

Bharti Fulmali

All-Rounders

Ashleigh Gardner (Captain)

Sophie Devine

Georgia Wareham

Kanika Ahuja

Ayushi Soni

Kashvee Gautam

Tanuja Kanwar

Kim Garth

Anushka Sharma

Bowlers

Renuka Singh Thakur

Titas Sadhu

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Happy Kumari

Key Players to Watch for Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney enters WPL 2026 in outstanding form after finishing as the leading run-scorer in the Women’s Big Bash League 2025–26. Ashleigh Gardner remains the cornerstone of the team, offering match-winning ability with both bat and ball.

The bowling unit looks stronger this season, with Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu adding pace, while Georgia Wareham and Rajeshwari Gayakwad provide spin depth.

Gujarat Giants Captain and Retained Players

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Key Retentions: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

WPL 2026 Venues for Gujarat Giants Matches

DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai – First phase of league matches

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara – Second phase and build-up to playoffs

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (India):JioHotstar app] and website

International viewers can access WPL 2026 through regional broadcast partners across Australia, the UK, USA, South Africa and other territories.

Can Gujarat Giants Go All the Way in WPL 2026?

With a well-rounded squad, strong leadership under Ashleigh Gardner, and a mix of proven international performers and domestic talent, Gujarat Giants appear well-equipped to challenge for their first WPL title. Consistency in key matches and adaptability across venues will be crucial as they aim to finish in the top three and push for championship glory.

Also Read:

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, Performers, Venue and Live Streaming Details

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Sold Players, Team-Wise Squads and Remaining Purse

WPL 2026 Begins Today: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Live Streaming and Telecast Details