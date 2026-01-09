RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians on TV & Online

The Women’s Premier League 2026 gets underway with a marquee clash as defending champions Mumbai Indians Women face Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. With global broadcast coverage and two star captains leading their sides, the season opener promises a high-intensity start to the fourth edition of the WPL.

Advertisment

WPL 2026 Opener: MI vs RCB Match Date, Time and Venue

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Tournament: Women’s Premier League 2026

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST | 2:00 PM GMT

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

The match will be played under lights, with conditions expected to evolve significantly as the game progresses.

Where to Watch RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Live in India

Fans in India can catch the WPL 2026 opener live on both television and digital platforms.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming:JioHotstar app and website

The opening match will also be available with multilingual commentary options, catering to a wide national audience.

RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Global Live Streaming Details

International viewers can follow the MI vs RCB opener through official broadcasters in their regions:

Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

USA & Canada: Willow TV via Sling TV

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1

The broad distribution reflects the growing global appeal of the Women’s Premier League.

Why MI vs RCB Is the Biggest WPL 2026 Curtain-Raiser

The Mumbai Indians enter the season as defending champions with a settled core and proven title pedigree. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, begin a new campaign under Smriti Mandhana with renewed confidence and a rebalanced squad.

This rivalry has consistently produced close contests, with both teams sharing a near-even head-to-head record. The opening match could set the momentum for the rest of the season.

RCB Preview: Smriti Mandhana’s Strategy and Key Players

Smriti Mandhana leads RCB into her fourth WPL season as captain. Her role at the top of the order remains central to Bengaluru’s batting approach.

RCB’s strength lies in their aggressive middle order, featuring power-hitters like Grace Harris and Georgia Voll. The presence of Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav adds valuable all-round balance, while Richa Ghosh’s finishing ability could prove decisive in tight chases.

Selection will be a talking point, especially with multiple overseas options competing for limited slots in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians Preview: Can the Champions Start Strong?

Mumbai Indians boast one of the most formidable squads in WPL history. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads a side stacked with international match-winners, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr.

Their bowling attack is equally threatening, with Shabnim Ismail’s pace complemented by Saika Ishaque’s control in the middle overs. MI’s adaptability under pressure has been a defining feature of their success in previous seasons.

Playing the opener at DY Patil offers familiarity, which could give them an early edge.

DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report and Toss Impact

The DY Patil surface is known to assist seamers early in the evening, with batters often needing time to settle. As the match progresses, dew becomes a major factor, significantly easing batting conditions in the second innings.

Given the history of night matches at this venue, teams winning the toss are likely to bowl first and take advantage of the improved chasing conditions later.

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head Record in WPL

Matches Played: 7

RCB Wins: 4

MI Wins: 3

The closely contested record underlines why this fixture remains one of the most anticipated matchups in the league.

Probable Squads to Watch in the WPL 2026 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, D Hemalatha, Linsey Smith, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Kumar Prathyoosha.

Mumbai Indians Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajana Sajeevan, G Kamalini, Rahila Firdous, Sanskriti Gupta, Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha.

With star power, tactical intrigue and massive broadcast reach, the RCB vs MI WPL 2026 opener is set to deliver a fitting start to the new season. As Mandhana and Harmanpreet lead their teams into another high-stakes chapter, fans can expect a thrilling blend of elite cricket and prime-time entertainment.

Also Read:

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, Performers, Venue and Live Streaming Details

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full Players List, Highest Bids, Shocks & Team Updates

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights

WPL 2026: Start Date, Full Schedule Plan and Host Venues Finalised for Fourth Edition

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast and Where to Watch in India