WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Schedule, Squad and Live Streaming Information

Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women are set to begin their title defence in the Women’s Premier League 2026 with a blockbuster opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. The season opener will be played on Friday, January 9, 2026, marking the start of Mumbai’s campaign to secure a third WPL title.

Advertisment

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians enter the new season with a strong core, having retained key players and strengthened their lineup ahead of the mega auction. With experience, depth, and a winning pedigree, MI will be among the top contenders this season.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Campaign Overview

Mumbai Indians will play a total of nine league matches during the WPL 2026 season. Most of their fixtures will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with the final phase of league matches scheduled in Vadodara.

The team will face familiar rivals, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz in home-and-away style fixtures.

Mumbai Indians Full Match Schedule – WPL 2026

Date Opponent Match Time (IST) Venue Jan 9, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 10, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 13, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 15, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 17, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 3:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 20, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 26, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 30, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Feb 1, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

Mumbai Indians Women's Squad for WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians have assembled a balanced squad featuring international stars, experienced Indian players, and promising young talent. The side boasts strong all-round options and a formidable bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Squad

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque

Key Players to Watch for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur: The captain remains the backbone of MI’s batting lineup and leadership group

Nat Sciver-Brunt: A proven match-winner with both bat and ball

Hayley Matthews: Brings explosive starts at the top and useful spin

Amelia Kerr: A consistent all-round performer and key middle-overs bowler

Shabnim Ismail: Adds raw pace and experience to the bowling attack

Where to Watch Mumbai Indians Matches Live – WPL 2026

Fans can follow all Mumbai Indians matches live during the WPL 2026 season through official broadcast and streaming partners in India.

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Mumbai Indians’ Title Defence in WPL 2026

With two WPL titles already in their cabinet, the Mumbai Indians begin WPL 2026 as one of the favourites. Their strong squad depth, experienced leadership, and familiarity with home conditions could play a crucial role as they chase yet another championship.

The upcoming season promises high-quality cricket, and the Mumbai Indians will be keen to assert their dominance right from the opening game.

Also Read:

WPL 2026 Gujarat Giants: Full Schedule, Squad, Venues and Live Streaming Details

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Schedule, Squad, Venues and Live Streaming Details