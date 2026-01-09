UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Schedule, Squad, Venues and Live Streaming Details

The UP Warriorz head into the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 with renewed ambition after a disappointing previous season. With a revamped squad, a new head coach, and one of the most accomplished leaders in women’s cricket at the helm, the franchise will look to script a strong comeback in the fourth edition of the tournament.

The WPL 2026 runs from January 9 to February 5, with matches spread across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, offering fans nearly a month of high-quality women’s T20 cricket.

UP Warriorz Aim for a Fresh Start in WPL 2026

After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, UP Warriorz have made bold changes. Former Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has been appointed head coach, while Australian great Meg Lanning will captain the side in WPL 2026.

The franchise retained only Shweta Sehrawat ahead of the auction, opting for a near-complete overhaul. That approach continued at the auction, where the Warriorz secured three of the five most expensive buys, signalling a clear intent to compete for playoff spots this season.

WPL 2026 Tournament Format and Venues

The 28-day tournament will be played across two venues:

DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai – Hosts the opening 11 matches, including two Saturday double-headers

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara – Venue for the final phase, including the Eliminator and the final

The WPL 2026 final will be played on Thursday, February 5, breaking away from the traditional weekend finale.

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Full Match Schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants January 10 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru January 12 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals January 14 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians January 15 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians January 17 Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants January 22 Vadodara 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru January 29 Vadodara 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals February 1 Vadodara 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz will play eight league-stage matches, concluding their campaign against Delhi Capitals on February 1 in Vadodara.

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Full Squad

Batters

Meg Lanning (Captain)

Kiran Navgire

Phoebe Litchfield

Shweta Sehrawat

Simran Shaikh

Harleen Deol

All-rounders

Deepti Sharma

Deandra Dottin

Chloe Tryon

Charli Knott

G Trisha

Wicketkeeper

Shipra Giri

Bowlers

Shikha Pandey

Sophie Ecclestone

Kranti Gaud

Pratika Rawal

Asha Sobhana Joy

Suman Meena

The combination of experienced internationals and emerging Indian talent gives the Warriorz a balanced squad capable of competing across conditions.

Key Players to Watch for UP Warriorz

Meg Lanning : Brings leadership, consistency, and big-match temperament

Deepti Sharma : A crucial all-rounder offering balance with bat and ball

Sophie Ecclestone : One of the world’s most effective T20 spinners

Shikha Pandey: Experience and control in the powerplay and death overs

UP Warriorz Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans can follow all UP Warriorz matches live through official WPL broadcast partners:

TV Telecast (India) : Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website

International viewers can access the matches through regional broadcast partners in major cricketing nations.

When Do UP Warriorz Start Their WPL 2026 Campaign?

UP Warriorz begin their WPL 2026 journey on Wednesday, January 10, against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

With new leadership, a refreshed squad, and a clear vision, UP Warriorz will be eager to turn the page and challenge strongly in WPL 2026.

