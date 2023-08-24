Technology

Catchy Instagram Usernames for Girls and Boys: Elevate Your Profile with 150+ Cool and Trendy Instagram Name Ideas

Want to make a cool impression? We have compiled a comprehensive list of the newest and trendiest Instagram usernames for both girls and boys to help you stand out among the crowd.
Pratidin Bureau

150+ Cool and Trendy Instagram Name Ideas: In today's digital age, Instagram stands tall as one of the most widely used social platforms globally, boasting a staggering user base of 1.36 billion. A distinctive username becomes your online identity as you start your Instagram journey and build your individual profile in this vast virtual environment. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the newest and trendiest Instagram usernames for both girls and boys to help you stand out among the crowd.

Whether you're a fashion enthusiast, a travel buff, a fitness guru, or someone with a unique passion, our list is tailored to offer you a plethora of options. Not only will we provide you with a diverse selection of ID name ideas, but we'll also guide you through the process of setting up your chosen username or transitioning from your current one to a fresh, new identifier.

What is Instagram Username?

Picture Instagram as a bustling city of connections, where your username is like your special flag. Beyond being just a name, it's the one thing that makes you stand out in this lively online world. Think of it as a fingerprint that only belongs to you. Your Instagram username is your personal signature, reflecting who you are and what you're all about, and it speaks to the people who follow you. Imagine your journey on Instagram as an exciting adventure, and picking your username is like choosing the perfect starting point.

Here's the cool part: Instagram wants each username to be totally unique, so no one else can have the same one. Whether you make up your mind about your username when you first sign up, or you decide to change it later on, your choice becomes an essential part of your profile's web address. This is like a secret code that helps others find you easily and connect with you. It's like the magical key that opens up your profile for others to explore, follow, and chat with you. If your profile were a treasure chest, your username would be the shiny lock right at the top left corner, catching everyone's eye.

So, when you're thinking about your Instagram username, it's kind of a big deal. It's not just a random choice – it's like choosing your very own superhero name. In the upcoming parts, we're going to be your guide, helping you pick an Instagram username that not only shows off who you are but also makes people excited to be part of your digital journey. Get ready, because your awesome username is waiting to tell your story and win over the hearts of all the amazing folks who stumble upon your fantastic online world!

150+ Cool and  Trendy Instagram Usernames for Boys and Girls

Boys

  1. MaverickMind

  2. AeroAce

  3. QuantumQuest

  4. GrittyGunner

  5. NeoNomad

  6. TechTitan

  7. RuggedRider

  8. ChillChampion

  9. EliteExplorer

  10. UrbanUsher

  11. RebelRider

  12. NinjaNomad

  13. PixelPioneer

  14. AlphaAegis

  15. WanderWarden

  16. SwiftSwirl

  17. JokerJourney

  18. IgniteImpact

  19. CosmicCraze

  20. NovaNavigator

  21. AceAdventurer

  22. BlazeBiker

  23. TitanTrekker

  24. StealthSeeker

  25. ZenZephyr

  51. QuantumQuake

  52. TurboTracker

  53. TitanTraverse

  54. CyberCrafter

  55. AlphaAeon

  56. RenegadeRover

  57. MaverickMariner

  58. UrbanUtopia

  59. ZephyrZealot

  60. NovaNomad

  61. BlazeBolt

  62. AetherAdventurer

  63. GalaxyGladiator

  64. VelocityVoyager

  65. InfinityInk

  66. ThunderThrone

  67. VoltageVagabond

  68. NebulaNavigator

  69. SonicSpartan

  70. AlphaAmber

  71. SereneSeeker

  73. GrittyGlider

  74. RogueRanger

  75. OrionOpal

  76. ZenZeal

  77. UrbanUprising

  78. MaverickMosaic

  79. NeoNebula

  80. TurboTwister

  81. TitanTrailblazer

  82. CyberCipher

  83. AlphaAstral

  84. RenegadeRider

  85. QuantumQuasar

  86. ZephyrZest

  87. NovaNurturer

  88. BlazeBravo

  89. AetherAdmire

  90. GalaxyGuard

  91. VelocityVoyage

  92. InfinityIntrepid

  93. ThunderTrail

  94. VoltageVoyage

  95. NebulaNomad

  96. SonicSculptor

  97. AlphaAdvent

  98. SereneScribe

Girls

  1. LunaLux

  2. SereneSapphire

  3. BlossomBreeze

  4. EnchantedEve

  5. MysticMuse

  6. RadiantRose

  7. DazzlingDiva

  8. GracefulGlow

  9. StarrySerenity

  10. AuroraAngelic

  11. VibrantVenus

  12. DarlingDaisy

  13. SparklingSprite

  14. CharmCherub

  15. BelleBloom

  16. CrystalCove

  17. ElegantEmber

  18. FierceFairy

  19. JewelJasmine

  20. DreamyDelight

  42. SereneSapphire

  43. BlossomBreeze

  44. EnchantedEve

  45. MysticMuse

  46. RadiantRose

  47. DazzlingDiva

  48. GracefulGlow

  49. StarrySerenity

  50. AuroraAngelic

  92. SereneSongbird

  93. BlossomButterfly

  94. EnchantedEcho

  95. MysticMelody

  96. RadiantRhapsody

  97. DazzlingDreamer

  98. GracefulGaze

  99. StarrySorceress

  100. AuroraAmulet

How to Change Your Instagram Username

Updating your Instagram username is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to make the change:

  1. Launch the Instagram app on your mobile device and navigate to your profile.

  2. Tap on 'Edit Profile' and then select your current username.

  3. Delete your existing username and input your desired new username. Ensure that the new username is available and not already claimed.

  4. After entering the new username, confirm the change by clicking on the checkmark icon located at the top-right corner of the screen. Your updated username will then be visible on your profile.

Can You Claim an Already Taken Instagram Username? 

If the Instagram username you wish to use is already in use, there's still a possibility of acquiring it. However, this involves specific steps and adherence to stringent criteria set by Instagram. To claim a used username, you'll need to follow these steps:

  1. Provide your basic contact information.

  2. Present a valid trademark certificate or proof of ownership.

  3. Specify the username you wish to report and claim.

  4. Clearly state the reasons behind your desire to secure that username.

Upon submission, Instagram will evaluate your application. If approved, you will be granted permission to use the desired username. Additionally, Instagram offers guidance on how to post photos and videos from its web version on a desktop. You can find more details on this topic here.

Tips for Optimal Instagram Username Selection

When choosing your Instagram username, consider the following pointers for an effective choice:

  1. Memorability: Opt for a username that is easy to remember and type into the search bar, enhancing discoverability.

  2. Relevance: Ensure your username aligns with the content and theme of your Instagram profile.

  3. Clean Presentation: Avoid using random numbers or excessive underscores. A clean and cohesive username looks better in your bio.

  4. Uniqueness: Strive for a username that stands out and has a distinct quality.

By adhering to these guidelines, you can create an Instagram username that resonates with your audience and reinforces your online identity.

