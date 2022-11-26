Heroin Worth Rs 3.26 Cr Seized in Mizoram, 3 Held

Huge consignment of Heroin worth Rs. 3.26 crores was seized in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Friday.

According to reports, the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles seized 653 grams of Heroin Grade No IV from the General Area Selesih.

Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department carried a joint operation based on specific information.

Three accused were arrested in connection to the seizure and one of them was a Myanmar national.

The accused were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings.

Few days back, Heroin worth Rs. 5 crore was seized at Guwahati Railway Station in Paltan Bazar by Government Railway Police (GRP) in Rajdhani Express.