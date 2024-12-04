Govt Blocks Record 28,000 URLs in 2024 to Counter Digital Threats

The Indian government has reportedly taken an unprecedented step by blocking 28,000 URLs across various social media platforms in 2024, targeting content linked to pro-Khalistan movements, hate speech, and materials deemed a threat to national security and public order.

The action was carried out under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which empowers the government to restrict harmful information online.

Meta and X Lead in Takedowns

Meta platforms, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) topped the list, with over 10,000 URLs blocked on each. YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp also saw significant content removals, showcasing a comprehensive crackdown across major platforms.

Targeting Khalistan and PFI Content

The government's focus included content promoting the Khalistan referendum and material related to the Popular Front of India (PFI). According to reports, since 2021, approximately 10,500 URLs linked to the Khalistan referendum have been blocked, along with numerous mobile apps designed to spread separatist propaganda. Additionally, 2,100 URLs associated with the PFI were restricted under Section 69A.

Year-wise breakdown of blocked URLs:

Facebook: 1,743 URLs in 2022, 6,074 in 2023, and 3,159 in 2024 (up to September).

X (formerly Twitter): 3,417 URLs in 2022, 3,772 in 2023, and 2,950 in 2024.

YouTube: 809 URLs in 2022, 862 in 2023, and 540 in 2024.

Instagram: 355 URLs in 2022, 814 in 2023, and 1,029 in 2024.

Telegram: 225 URLs blocked overall.

Curbing Fraudulent Activities Through URL Redirection

Investigations revealed that many blocked Facebook URLs redirected users to fraudulent third-party websites or apps promoting scams such as fake trading schemes, investment opportunities, and work-from-home offers. Acting on intelligence inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government swiftly blocked these URLs, citing potential threats to India’s sovereignty and integrity.