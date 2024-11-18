Manipur Violence: NIA Takes Over 3 Cases Following MHA Order

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of three critical cases related to the recent violence in Manipur, which has led to fatalities and widespread social unrest. These cases, originally handled by the Manipur police, were transferred to the NIA following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), citing the escalating nature of the violence and its impact on public order.

One of the cases involves a gun battle in the Jiribam area between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kuki militants, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 militants. A second case pertains to the kidnapping and subsequent murder of six individuals in the same region, with the bodies of the victims discovered shortly after their abduction. The NIA has registered a separate case regarding this incident.

The MHA's directive to transfer these cases to the NIA underscores the growing instability in Manipur. The violence, fueled by tensions between the Kuki-Zo-Hmar and Meitei communities, has intensified in recent months, leading to numerous casualties and disruption of public order.

On November 16, the MHA issued a statement confirming the transfer, stating, "Important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation." The statement also acknowledged the fragile security situation in Manipur, with ongoing violence causing further loss of life and public disorder.

To address the escalating crisis, the MHA has directed all security forces to take immediate measures to restore peace and order, while emphasizing that strict action will be taken against anyone engaging in violent activities. Additionally, the MHA has urged the public to remain calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with security forces to maintain law and order.

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting On Manipur

In response to the resurgence of violence, the MHA is deploying an additional 2,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, with more to be sent if necessary. In light of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting in the national capital on Sunday to assess the security situation in the state. He is also chairing another such meeting today to review further steps to restore stability in Manipur.

