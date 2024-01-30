How to Check Call History for the Last Six Months on Airtel and Jio Numbers

Check Call History for the Last Six Months on Airtel and Jio Numbers: In today's tech-driven world, smartphones are the lifeline of communication. For many, a day without these devices seems inconceivable. As calls play a crucial role in our daily lives, it becomes essential to have access to our call history, especially when the need arises to retrieve information spanning the last six months. Whether for business purposes, personal reference, or maintaining a record of crucial contacts, being adept at checking your call history for an extended period proves to be a valuable skill. In this guide, we'll take you through the simple steps for two major telecom providers in India – Airtel and Jio.
For Airtel users, accessing call history for the last six months can be done through two convenient methods.
Open the Message App on your Airtel mobile.
Send a message with "121" as the receiver and "EPREBILL" as the content.
Specify the duration or particular dates for the required call details.
Include your email ID to receive the call details.
Send the message from your Airtel mobile number.
Visit the Airtel website and log in using your mobile number and password.
Navigate to the 'Usage Details' section.
Locate the option to view call records for a specific period under 'Usage Details.'
Choose the desired date range and click on 'Submit.'
Your call records will be displayed on the screen.
Alternatively, you can request a copy of your call records from Airtel customer service. This can be done through the customer care number or by visiting an Airtel store. Keep in mind that fees may apply, and account verification might be necessary.
Jio users can effortlessly retrieve their call records using the MyJio app. Here's how:
Install MyJio App: Go to the Google Play Store and install the MyJio app on your smartphone.
Log In and Link Your Jio Number
Access 'My Statement' Section:
Click on the three horizontal lines at the top left corner of the app.
Tap on the "My Statement" option.
Enter Dates and View:
Enter the specific dates for which you want to view call records.
Tap on 'View,' and the call records will be in front of you.
By following these straightforward steps, you can efficiently access your call history for the last six months on Airtel and Jio numbers, ensuring that you have the information you need at your fingertips. Stay connected effortlessly!