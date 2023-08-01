Troubleshooting Guide: How to Fix Jio SIM Not Working and No Service Issues

Jio SIM Not Working: If you're facing issues with your Jio SIM, such as no service or network problems, there's no need to worry. In this comprehensive guide, we'll walk you through the most common reasons for these problems and provide step-by-step solutions to get your Jio SIM up and running smoothly again. Follow these troubleshooting tips to resolve issues related to signal strength, SIM card insertion, locking, damage, or network blockage.
Before diving into the solutions, let's understand some common reasons why the Jio SIM is not working or showing no signal:
Poor Signal Strength: In rural areas or regions with weak network coverage, you may experience poor signal strength, resulting in no service on your Jio phone.
Incorrect SIM Slot: Modern smartphones often have hybrid SIM slots, and if your Jio SIM card is inserted into the microSD card slot, it won't work.
Locked SIM Card: Not using your Jio SIM for an extended period can lead to its locking. You'll need to contact customer care to unlock it.
Damaged SIM Card: Mishandling your Jio SIM card during insertion or removal can cause damage, necessitating a replacement from customer care.
Blocked SIM Card: Violating Jio's terms and conditions or prolonged inactivity can lead to the blocking of your Jio SIM. Customer care can help unblock it.
If your Jio SIM is recognized but there's no network service, follow these steps to set your SIM as the default for internet usage:
Go to Settings > SIM Cards/SIM Management > Edit SIM > Data Internet.
Select the Jio Network and set up the LTE/4G network.
a. Open the phone dialer and dial ##4636##.
b. Click on "Phone Info" and run the Ping Test.
c. Setup your network type as LTE/GSM Auto.
d. Turn OFF the radio and switch it ON again.
e. Restart your phone to resolve the issue.
Restarting your phone can reset the network connection and help resolve connectivity issues.
Ensure your APN (Access Point Name) is properly configured. If you're unsure how to do it, follow these steps:
a. Go to Settings > Mobile Network > Access Point Names > + (to add).
b. Enter the following details:
Name: JioNet
APN: jionet
Proxy: Not Set
Port: Not Set
Username: Not Set
Password: Not Set
Server:
MMSC:
MMS Proxy: Not Set
MCC: 405
MNC: 857 or 863 or 874
Authentication type: Not Set
APN Protocol: IPv4/IPv6
If you still face no signal on your Jio SIM, follow these steps:
a. Go to phone settings.
b. Click on connections or network & internet.
c. Set network mode to WCDMA.
d. Turn off mobile data if it's already ON.
e. Select the preferred network by going to Operator > Search Network > Preferred Network.
For iPhone users experiencing connectivity issues with Jio SIM, try the following steps:
a. Go to Settings > Cellular > Turn ON Cellular Data.
b. Click on "Restore Network Settings."
c. Check your connection on the LTE network.
d. Go to Settings > Mobile Network > Preferred Network > Choose LTE.
Ensure you are using a VoLTE-enabled phone to make voice calls. If you have an LTE or VoLTE-supported phone, download the JioVoice 4G app from the Google Play store, create an account, and log in to start making calls over the Jio Network.