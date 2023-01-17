Indian Railways Helpline Number- Check PNR, Train Status

For the convenience of their customers, Indian Railways has consolidated all of their helplines for complaints and inquiries into one single number, 139 (Rail Madad Helpline).
Going forward, riders won't have to commit multiple numbers to memory. According to former Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, as of January 1, 2020, only 139 will be used by passengers or railroad users instead of multiple hotline lines for Indian Railways.
Earlier, there were different numbers for different purposes, such as:
182 for railroad security, 1072 for information about rail accidents, 9717630982 for sending SMS complaints, 138 for medical emergencies, 58888 for coach cleaning, 155210 for complaints about vigilance and corruption, and 1800111321 for catering services.
Trainman makes it easy to check your PNR status, but if for some reason the app or servers are unavailable, you can always check your PNR by dialing 139. To contact the train administration, passengers need only dial 139 from their phone or send an SMS to that number. The unified rail hotline service would support 12 different languages.
Customers can call the unified hotline number with any questions they have about trains, including when they run, how much they cost, and how to contact their loved ones who are traveling with them.
Press 1 for information related to safety and medical emergencies
Press 2 for information related to train fares, PNR, and ticket booking
Press 3 for lodging complaints related to catering services
Press 4 for general complaints
Press 5 for complaints related to corruption
Press 6 for information related to rail accidents
Press 9 to know the status of your registered complaints
Press * to seek call center service.