Indian Railways Helpline Number- Check PNR, Train Status

For the convenience of their customers, Indian Railways has consolidated all of their helplines for complaints and inquiries into one single number, 139 (Rail Madad Helpline).

Old Railways Helpline Numbers

Going forward, riders won't have to commit multiple numbers to memory. According to former Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, as of January 1, 2020, only 139 will be used by passengers or railroad users instead of multiple hotline lines for Indian Railways.

Earlier, there were different numbers for different purposes, such as:

182 for railroad security, 1072 for information about rail accidents, 9717630982 for sending SMS complaints, 138 for medical emergencies, 58888 for coach cleaning, 155210 for complaints about vigilance and corruption, and 1800111321 for catering services.