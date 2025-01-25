ISRO Set For 100th Launch From Sriharikota, To Deploy NVS-02 Satellite

India’s space programme is set to achieve another milestone as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares for its 100th launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The upcoming GSLV-F15 mission, scheduled for January 29 at 6:23 am, will deploy the NVS-02 satellite, advancing India’s indigenous Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system.

The GSLV-F15 mission will be the 17th flight of the GSLV and the 11th flight featuring an indigenous cryogenic stage. This launch also marks the eighth operational flight of GSLV with a fully indigenous cryogenic stage, highlighting ISRO's technological advancement. The mission will lift off from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Sriharikota, using a 3.4-meter metallic payload fairing, and aims to place the NVS-02 satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

NavIC, India’s regional navigation satellite system, provides precise Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services across India and extends about 1,500 km beyond its borders. NavIC offers two service types: Standard Positioning Service (SPS) with an accuracy of better than 20 meters, and Restricted Service (RS), offering specialized navigation capabilities.

“The NVS-02 satellite is the second-generation satellite of the NavIC system. It features a standard I-2K bus platform and has a lift-off mass of 2,250 kg, a power handling capability of around 3 kW, and a navigation payload in L1, L5, and S bands, along with a ranging payload in the C-band. The satellite will be positioned at 111.75ºE, replacing IRNSS-1E,” said ISRO.

The NVS-02 satellite incorporates both indigenous and procured atomic clocks for precise timekeeping. Developed at the UR Satellite Centre (URSC), the satellite underwent rigorous testing, including thermovac and dynamic tests, ensuring its performance in space conditions. The NVS series builds on ISRO’s previous successes, with NVS-01 being the first second-generation satellite launched in May 2023. This mission also marked the debut of an indigenous atomic clock, further demonstrating India’s growing capabilities in space technology.

