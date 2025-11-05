Roblox: Blox Fruits Codes (November 2025) – Active Codes, Rewards, and How to Redeem

The world of Roblox: Blox Fruits continues to attract millions of players every month, offering an immersive blend of adventure, combat, and treasure hunting inspired by One Piece. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned pirate, redeeming Blox Fruits codes can give you a valuable head start — from double XP boosts to free stat resets and other in-game rewards.

Latest Working Blox Fruits Codes (November 2025)

Here’s the complete list of active and working Blox Fruits codes as of November 2025. All codes have been checked and verified for accuracy.

Code Reward Date Added LIGHTNINGABUSE 20 Minutes of 2x Experience September 2025 1LOSTADMIN(with a space at the end) 20 Minutes of 2x Experience February 2025 ADMINFIGHT 20 Minutes of 2x Experience February 2025 GIFTING_HOURS 20 Minutes of 2x Experience January 2025 NOMOREHACK 20 Minutes of 2x Experience January 2025 BANEXPLOIT 20 Minutes of 2x Experience January 2025 ADMINHACKED Stat Reset May 2024 TRIPLEABUSE 20 Minutes of 2x Experience April 2024 KITT_RESET Stat Reset September 2023 SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 30 Minutes of 2x Experience September 2021 SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 Stat Reset September 2021 Bignews In-Game Title March 2020 Sub2OfficialNoobie 20 Minutes of 2x Experience July 2019

Tip: Always check for spaces or special characters in certain codes — for example, 1LOSTADMIN must include a space at the end to work properly.

Expired Blox Fruits Codes

These codes are no longer active, but players may encounter them in older lists or forums. Avoid using them as they won’t yield any rewards.

Expired Codes:

ADMIN_STRENGTH, DRAGONABUSE, NOOB2PRO, DEVSCOOKING, GAMER_ROBOT_1M, NOOB_REFUND, RESET_5B, EXP_5B, THIRDSEA, UPDATE11, UPDATE10, and many more.

How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes

Redeeming Blox Fruits codes is simple. Just follow these steps:

Launch Roblox and open Blox Fruits. Click on the blue and white gift icon located on the left-hand side of the screen. Enter any active code from the list above. Press Redeem! to claim your reward.

If a code doesn’t work, double-check your spelling or capitalization. Some codes expire after a limited period or may have already been redeemed.

About Roblox: Blox Fruits

Launched in 2019, Blox Fruits has become one of Roblox’s biggest adventure games, with over 54 billion visits and hundreds of thousands of concurrent players. The game allows players to join either the Marines or Pirates, complete quests, earn Beli (the in-game currency), and unlock powerful fruits that grant unique abilities.

From battling sea beasts to exploring new islands, Blox Fruits offers endless content updates and in-game events, keeping the gameplay fresh for its vast community.

Similar Roblox Adventure Games

If you love Blox Fruits, you might also enjoy these other Roblox adventure titles:

Anime Roulette

Your Bizarre Adventure

Dragon Adventures

A One Piece Game

Anime Souls Simulator

Although no new Blox Fruits codes were released during the recent Tiger & Halloween Event (November 2025), the developers frequently surprise players with new XP or stat reset codes. It’s best to bookmark and check updates weekly to stay ahead and grab the latest rewards as soon as they drop.

Whether you’re grinding for XP, leveling up your abilities, or exploring new seas, these Blox Fruits codes (November 2025) will give you a solid advantage. Keep this list handy, redeem your rewards regularly, and dive into the action-packed world of Blox Fruits on Roblox.

