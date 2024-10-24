The Longest Trains in the World Ever

Trains have long been a marvel of engineering, known for their ability to transport goods and passengers across vast distances. Over the years, rail networks across the globe have broken records in terms of train length, and each continent has played a role in pushing these limits. Here’s a look at some of the longest trains ever operated, both for passengers and freight, showcasing human ingenuity and technical achievement.

1. The Longest Passenger Train - Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland

In October 2022, Switzerland's Rhaetian Railway (RhB) set a world record for the longest passenger train. This train, which ran along the Albula Line in the UNESCO World Heritage region, stretched an astonishing 1,906 meters. It consisted of 25 four-car Stadler Capricorn electric multiple units (EMUs), forming a total of 100 cars. The record-breaking journey through the scenic Albula Valley was a spectacle, drawing thousands of spectators​.

2. The Ghan, Australia

Australia's Ghan is one of the longest regularly operating passenger trains. Stretching approximately 1.2 kilometers, it hauls 44 carriages and travels between Adelaide and Darwin, covering nearly 3,000 kilometers of Australian landscape. The Ghan offers a unique experience, combining luxury travel with the thrill of crossing one of the most rugged terrains in the world​.

3. The Longest Freight Train - BHP Iron Ore, Australia

Australia also holds the record for the longest freight train ever run. In June 2001, a BHP iron ore train stretched a staggering 7.3 kilometers in length. This mega train was powered by eight locomotives and carried 682 wagons, transporting iron ore through the remote Pilbara region. This feat of engineering stands as the longest and heaviest train in history​.

4. Union Pacific, United States

In the United States, Union Pacific achieved a milestone by running a 5.5-kilometer freight train consisting of 296 container cars. The train was powered by nine locomotives and served as a test of hauling capabilities, showcasing the potential for massive freight movements across vast North American landscapes​.

5. Freight Giants in Canada and Brazil

Canada frequently operates some of the longest freight trains, often reaching up to 4.2 kilometers. These trains are essential for moving goods across its vast and often challenging terrain. Brazil is also notable for its lengthy freight trains, particularly those on the Carajás Railway, which can reach up to 3.2 kilometers and primarily transport iron ore​.

Conclusion

The world’s longest trains, whether for freight or passengers, are symbols of human innovation and the evolution of rail transportation. These records are not just feats of engineering but also vital components of global trade and travel, ensuring the efficient movement of goods and people over incredibly long distances.

As rail technology continues to evolve, we may witness even longer trains setting new records in the years to come.

