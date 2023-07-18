What Does The Sunglasses Emoji in Snapchat Mean?

Sunglasses Emoji in Snapchat: Emojis have become a crucial component of contemporary communication, giving our messages a dash of humor and expressiveness. Snapchat has its own set of emojis with specific meanings. The smiley face with sunglasses is one such emoji that frequently piques people's interest. So, what does this sunglasses emoji mean on Snapchat?

Snapchat is all about connections and interactions between friends. The platform allows users to assign special symbols to their closest contacts based on specific criteria. Each user can have up to eight best friends on Snapchat, and Snapchat's algorithm assigns them a corresponding 'Friend Emoji' based on their level of interaction. These Friend Emojis serve as indicators of the user's relationships and achievements within the app.

The sunglasses emoji, also known as 'Mutual BFs' (Best Friends), holds a particular place in the hierarchy of Snapchat's Friend Emojis. When you see this emoji next to someone's username, it means that one of your best Snapchat friends is also a best friend of that user. Essentially, it represents a friend of a friend. The sunglasses emoji is a way of acknowledging the mutual connection between you and another user through a shared best friend.

Snapchat's Friend Emojis offer a range of symbols, with each one denoting a different level of friendship. The sunglasses emoji specifically signifies a lower-ranking best friend. It indicates a person you frequently exchange snaps with but may not be your top best friend on the app. In Snapchat lingo, 'BF' stands for 'best friend,' reflecting the user to whom you send a significant number of snaps.

The Friend Emojis on Snapchat include several other symbols with distinct meanings. For example, the flame emoji represents a 'Snapstreak,' which appears when two users exchange snaps consecutively for an extended period. Users strive to maintain Snapstreaks as a symbol of ongoing friendship and dedication. If a day passes without exchanging snaps, the streak breaks.

There are also emojis like the red heart and the double pink heart, which represent different levels of best-friendship. The red heart signifies a close connection, while the double pink heart, known as 'Super BFF,' indicates a user's number one best friend for two months straight. The yellow heart emoji, on the other hand, represents 'Besties' or very close friends.

While Snapchat has its default Friend Emojis, users have the option to customize these symbols. This feature allows individuals to assign more personalized and meaningful emojis to their friendships. For instance, instead of the traditional double-heart, one can choose a mermaid emoticon to represent the 'Super BFF' status. Customizing emojis enhances the overall user experience and adds a touch of personalization to their Snapchat account. However, it's important to note that customized emojis will only appear differently on the user's device and may not be visible to others in the same way.