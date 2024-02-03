What to Do If Your Airtel SIM Is Lost or Stolen: A Comprehensive Guide

What to Do If Your Airtel SIM Is Lost or Stolen: Losing your Airtel SIM card can be a concerning situation, given the potential threats to your privacy and security. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore different methods to block your Airtel SIM if it's lost or stolen, ensuring that your personal information remains secure.

Different Methods of Blocking Airtel SIM

There are various methods available to block your Airtel SIM, catering to different preferences and situations. You can choose to block it by calling Airtel customer care, using the My Airtel App, or visiting the nearest Airtel Store.

How To Block Airtel SIM by Calling Customer Care

a. Calling From Other Airtel Numbers:

Grab a phone with an Airtel SIM.

Dial 198 or 121 from your Airtel SIM.

Navigate through the IVR to connect with a care executive.

Request the executive to block your number.

b. Calling From Other Non-Airtel Numbers:

Dial 9849098490 or 1800 103 4444 to reach Airtel Customer Care.

Navigate through the IVR to connect with a care executive.

Request the executive to block your number, explaining your situation if needed.

How To Block Airtel SIM Online

Open your browser and log in to your email ID.

Draft an email explaining the situation.

Send the email to 121@in.airtel.com.

How To Block Airtel SIM By Visiting Nearest Airtel Store

Locate your nearest Airtel Store.

Visit the store with your ID proof.

Request the executive to block your lost or stolen Airtel SIM.

Provide additional information if asked.

How to Block Airtel Corporate SIM

If you've lost a Corporate Airtel SIM, follow these steps:

Your manager needs to call the Network Admin to block the SIM.

SIM subscription manager or Admin should file a complaint by calling 198 or 121.

Fill out a physical form with GD attached and submit it immediately.

FAQs

a. How long does it take to block a lost or stolen Airtel SIM?

It usually takes around 30 minutes to 1 hour to block and deactivate the lost or stolen Airtel Sim after filing a complaint.

b. What happens after blocking an Airtel SIM?

Once blocked, the Airtel SIM becomes inactive and unusable. Users need to reactivate it to make it functional again.

c. Is there a fee for getting a replacement SIM card?

Yes, a replacement SIM card costs Rs 50, and additional charges depend on the chosen recharge plan.

