11 Died, 4 Injured as SUV Falls Into Canal in UP

At least 11 people were killed and four others critically injured after an SUV plunged into the Saryu canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Sunday.

The vehicle, carrying 15 people including the driver, was en route from Sihagaon village to the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when it veered off the road and fell into the canal near Belwa Bahuta.

According to Krishn Gopal Rai, Station House Officer of Itiathok police station, the group was travelling to offer holy water at the temple when the accident occurred.

With the help of local villagers and rescue teams, 11 bodies were recovered from the submerged SUV. The remaining four passengers were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officials said that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the victims and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each family of the deceased.

