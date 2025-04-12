Lightning & Hailstorms Kill Over 100 People Across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

A wave of intense weather, marked by lightning strikes, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall, has claimed lives across parts of eastern and northern India. Bihar has emerged as the worst-affected state, followed by Uttar Pradesh, while Jharkhand reported multiple injuries and significant crop damage.

According to reports, Bihar recorded a staggering 80 fatalities as lightning strikes and hailstorms swept through several districts. State Disaster Minister Vijay Mandal confirmed the toll, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for multiple districts, including Darbhanga, Nalanda, and Patna. These areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall through Friday and Saturday. Patna alone recorded 42.6 mm of rainfall by 5:30 PM on Thursday, resulting in significant waterlogging across the city.

In Uttar Pradesh, 22 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents reported across 15 districts. Fatehpur and Azamgarh reported three deaths each, while Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, and Sitapur recorded two fatalities each. One death each was reported in several other districts, including Ghazipur, Gonda, Amethi, and Barabanki.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to fast-track relief efforts and ensure immediate compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin. He also called for assessments of crop damage, secure storage of wheat, and rapid drainage of water in inundated areas.

In Jharkhand, four individuals, including three elderly citizens, sustained injuries due to lightning strikes. The affected suffered burn injuries and were provided medical attention.

Several districts such as Dhanbad, Hazaribag, and Koderma experienced heavy rain and hailstorms, resulting in crop damage and uprooting of trees. Daltonganj received 31.8 mm of rainfall, while Ranchi recorded 7.6 mm.

Authorities across the three states remain on high alert as adverse weather conditions persist, with continued rainfall likely to exacerbate the situation.