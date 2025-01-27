15 Killed, 83 Injured By Israeli Forces in South Lebanon as Withdrawal Deadline Passes

Israeli forces killed 15 people and injured 83 others in southern Lebanon on Sunday, coinciding with the expiry of a withdrawal deadline outlined in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Thousands of Lebanese citizens attempted to return to their homes despite Israeli military orders.

Israel had announced on Friday that it would extend its military presence in southern Lebanon, citing Lebanon’s failure to enforce the ceasefire’s conditions, which required the removal of Hezbollah arms and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the area.

Among those killed was a Lebanese soldier, the country’s U.S.-backed military confirmed, accusing Israel of delaying its withdrawal. Lebanon’s health ministry reported 83 others were injured in what it described as Israeli attacks targeting citizens attempting to enter their villages still under occupation.

The Israeli military stated its forces “fired warning shots to remove threats” in areas where individuals were approaching its troops. It added that “suspects posing imminent threats” were apprehended.

Tensions Rise as Hezbollah and Civilians Push for Return

Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV aired footage showing residents marching towards their villages early Sunday, carrying the group’s flags and images of fighters killed in previous conflicts. Addressing southern Lebanon’s residents via social media, an Israeli military spokesperson accused Hezbollah of escalating tensions and promised to soon identify areas deemed safe for return.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah asserted Lebanon’s commitment to the ceasefire while accusing Israel, with U.S. backing, of violating the agreement. “What is happening in the border villages is a liberation by the power of the people,” he told Reuters, urging the Lebanese state and army to play a more active role in reclaiming the territory.

U.N. Calls for Restraint Amid Ceasefire Delays

The United Nations confirmed that conditions for a safe return to the border villages were “not yet in place,” highlighting missed timelines in the ceasefire agreement, which required full implementation within 60 days.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged restraint among the people of the south, emphasizing the importance of relying on the Lebanese military. “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable,” he said, vowing to address the issue at the highest levels.

Prolonged Israeli Presence and Ongoing Conflict

Israel has not indicated when its forces will withdraw, citing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure and seize weapons. Its offensive, launched in response to Hezbollah’s support for Hamas during the Gaza war in October 2023, aimed to protect Israeli border residents displaced by rocket fire.

