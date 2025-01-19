3 Israeli Hostages Released Under First Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

The first group of three Israeli hostages was released by Hamas and returned to Israel on Sunday, marking the initial phase of the hostage release framework under the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The released hostages - Romi Gnen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher are set to reunite with their families after enduring 471 days in captivity in Gaza.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed their release, stating that the hostages had safely arrived in Israeli territory. Taking to social media platform 'X', the IDF posted "They're home", accompanied by a photograph of the freed individuals.

According to an IDF update, the hostages have reached the initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will reunite with their mothers. IDF officers from the Manpower Directorate, along with military medical personnel, are conducting an initial medical assessment to ensure their well-being. The IDF also confirmed that representatives are present at the hospital to support the hostages' families and provide real-time updates.

The ceasefire-hostage deal, aimed at securing the release of hostages held in Gaza, officially took effect at 11:15 am (local time) on Sunday. The agreement was originally scheduled to be implemented earlier at 8:30 am but was delayed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier insisted that Israel would not proceed with the agreement until Hamas provided a list of hostages to be released, warning that any violations of the deal would "not be tolerated."

Welcoming the return of the hostages, Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that the entire nation was rejoicing on this day, calling it the beginning of a "challenging journey" of recovery and healing. He also expressed solidarity with the families still awaiting the release of their loved ones.