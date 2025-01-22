2 Suicides Within 3 Hours Rock Kota; Assam Student Among Deceased

An Assamese student was among two to die by suicide within hours of each other in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday. The deceased students were preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations there.

A police officer said that a student from Assam’s Nagaon, preparing to appear in the JEE (Mains) exam in five days, hung himself at his hostel in Kota. “The 18-year-old had arrived to Kota two years ago. His mother, who was visiting him, had gone to the market. She returned and found the boy dead at his room,” said Kota’s Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Ram Laxman Gurjar.

This was after another student preparing for NEET in Kota, died by suicide at around 10 am today, Gurjar said. The student hung herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

“When she did not respond to several knocks by his hostel mates, the hostel owner broke open the door,” the SHO said, stating that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The two incidents occurred within three hours of each other. This has brought the toll of such cases in Kota to six in the first month of 2025. Last year, at least 20 students had died by suicide in Kota, with the toll seeing a decline from the previous year’s 27.

