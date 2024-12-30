Tiger Fears Disrupt Picnic Plans in Nagaon’s Kaliabor

The fear of tigers has impacted the picnic spots in Nagaon’s Kaliabor. Reports indicate that picnic groups have been avoiding popular spots such as Silghat, Trishuldhari, and Hatimura due to the tiger threat.

Following the free movement of tigers in Silghat's Trishuldhari area, the administration has already imposed a ban on public entry, leading to the closure of the Trishuldhari picnic spot. In place of this, a new picnic spot has been arranged near the Kamakhya Temple in Silghat, along the banks of the Brahmaputra River, though the gatherings have been limited to smaller groups.

On the other hand, the number of devotees visiting the Kamakhya Temple in Silghat has also drastically reduced due to the fear of tigers. As a result, local small businesses in areas like Silghat and Rubberbari have been severely affected.

It is worth mentioning that after the sighting of a tiger in the sandy banks of the Brahmaputra and the Silghat Kamakhya Temple's premises, the local people have become even more fearful.

