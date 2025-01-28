3 Youths Injured After Being Attacked In Guwahati's Lokhra

Three youths were injured after being attacked by another in Guwahati on Monday allegedly over a dog. The incident took place at Lokhra’s Haricharan Das Path, as per reports.

The assailant, identified as Rijit Basumatary, allegedly attacked the three victims with a sharp weapon, injuring them. The attack took place reportedly after a squabble over a dog.

The victims were identified as Rishi, Hirak Nath and Dhon. Meanwhile, following the attack a Basistha police team reached the scene. Further details are awaited.

