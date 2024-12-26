Accident on Guwahati’s National Highway 27 Leaves One Injured

A tragic accident occurred on the 27 National Highway in Guwahati, transforming the road into a killer highway. On Christmas night, another accident took place near the ISBT in the city.

A jeep, with registration number MH 46BV 3831, lost control while traveling from Gorchuk towards Lokhra and crashed into the flyover at ISBT. As a result, the flyover was closed for nearly an hour.

Upon receiving the news, Gorchuk police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and promptly rushed the injured person to a private clinic in Boragaon. As of now, the identity of the individual remains unknown.

The police, with the help of a Hydra vehicle, managed to lift the crashed jeep and clear the flyover, reopening the route for traffic.