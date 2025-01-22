4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur; Tremors Felt In Assam

An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Manipur on Wednesday evening. The tremors were felt across several places in Assam.

The earthquake struck at around 8:57 pm near Pherzawl, Manipur at a depth of 40 kilometers from the surface. "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 22/01/2025 20:57:46 IST, Lat: 24.61 N, Long: 93.14 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Pherzawl,Manipur," the National Centre for Seismology mentioned in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the quake was felt in Assam's West Karbi Anglong and Umrangso with reports suggesting the tremors lasted for about four seconds.

This was the second earthquake to struck the region in two days with another 4.1 magnitude quake striking Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills on Tuesday. The earthquake occurred at around 12:34 pm and shocks were felt in Assam and West Bengal.

