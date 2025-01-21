PM Modi Greets Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on 53rd Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on the occasion of their 53rd Statehood Day on Tuesday, highlighting the significant contributions these states have made to the progress of the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the people of Tripura, acknowledging the state’s progress and cultural richness. "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development," he wrote.

For Meghalaya, Modi praised the state's natural beauty and industrious people. "On Meghalaya's Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people. Praying for the continuous development of the state in the times to come," he stated in another post.

The Prime Minister also expressed his pride in the people of Manipur. "Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India's development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also shared her Statehood Day greetings, stressing the remarkable contributions of these states. In her message, she expressed, "Greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on Statehood Day! The enterprising people of these states have made remarkable contributions to the development of the country. I convey my best wishes to the residents of these states for a peaceful and prosperous future. May their diverse culture, vibrant traditions, and rich biodiversity continue to flourish!"

On January 21, 1972, the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act led to the formation of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura as individual states. Meghalaya was carved out of Assam due to its distinct geographical features, while Manipur and Tripura gained statehood under this historic act.

