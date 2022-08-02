National

Terrorists Flung Grenade At Police Post In J&K, Search Op Launched

Security forces and police on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir launched a massive cordon and search operation after terrorists flung a grenade at a police post in the Ramban district.

The incident took place early today morning. According to reports, the grenade exploded on the roof of the police post however, and no loss of life or injuries was caused.

The additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, “A grenade blast has occurred near the premises of police post Ind, which falls in the jurisdiction of police station Gool.”

Meanwhile, police informed that in another incident earlier, a crude bomb was thrown at the police post.

The ADGP further informed that the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter.

He said that special operation group (SoG) and Army teams have been mobilized for the cordon and search operations.

An alert has been sounded in the district and a case has also been registered, he added.

