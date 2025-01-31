87-Foot Jaapi At Asam Sahitya Sabha Pathsala Convention Creates Records

An 87-foot Jaapi on display at the 77th Convention of the Asam Sahitya Sabha in Pathsala etched its name into record books on Thursday. The Jaapi, a traditional Assamese headgear, found its place in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records as the largest Jaapi in the country.
Earlier today, the 77th biennial Asam Sahitya Sabha convention kicked off with the official unveiling of the entrance gate.
Assam Saurabh awardee and a prominent figure from Pathsala, Krishna Roy inaugurated the symbolic gateway to literature and culture.
Cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass expressed his pride and excitement at the event, noting its significance in promoting Assamese literature and culture.
“A Grand Literary Celebration Begins! The prestigious entrance gate of the 77th Biennial Asam Sahitya Sabha: Pathsala-Bajali Session has been inaugurated! Honored to have Pathsala’s Pride & Assam Saurav Award recipient Shri Krishna Roy unveil this symbolic gateway to literature and culture,” he wrote on social media.
Notably, the Jaapi was among 16 traditional Assamese items including the Dhol to receive Geographical Indication (GI) tags, granted by the Geographical Indication Registry of the Government of India. Sarthebari Metal Craft, Panimeteka craft (water hyacinth), Mising taat (handloom) and Asharikandi’s exquisite terracotta works were other items to receive the tag.
