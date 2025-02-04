“A Big Joke For Me”: Assam Author Rejects Sahitya Sabha Award

In an unexpected turn of events, Assamese author Chandana Pathak has voiced serious concerns after being conferred the Nakul Chandra Sobhapandit Memorial Award by the Assam Sahitya Sabha, questioning the very integrity of the award process.

What appeared to be a prestigious recognition quickly turned into a whirlwind of confusion, with Pathak questioning the validity of the award and the transparency of the selection process.

Pathak, who claims she had never applied for the award, was taken aback when she received numerous calls, messages, and saw news coverage on television regarding the recognition. “I was initially confused and wondered if the award was meant for someone else. Upon further inquiry, I learned that it was for my book Panthshala, which was oddly recognized as a children’s book. This was quite a shock,” Pathak shared in her social media post.

She expressed several concerns in her statement. Firstly, she clarified that neither she nor her publisher had ever submitted Panthshala for the award. The recognition for her book, which is not a children’s novel but a work intended for a broader audience, raised questions about the selection process. Pathak also questioned why other deserving children’s writers, who have produced excellent books, were not chosen for the award. Another point of contention was how a book that was never submitted for consideration ended up being included in the selection process.

Pathak also raised doubts about the thoroughness of the award selection process, stating that a book should be read in full before such an award is granted. Additionally, there was confusion about the timeline of the book. Panthshala was published in 2022 by Purvayan Publications, but the award seemed to recognize it as a manuscript from 2025, which only deepened the confusion surrounding the recognition.

In the end, Pathak conveyed that rather than feeling honored, the award had left her feeling insulted and emotionally distressed. “The real reward for any writer is the appreciation from readers, not the accolades,” she said.

Concluding her post, Pathak made it clear that she has no interest in receiving the award. "I have never applied for an award, nor will I in the future. The acknowledgment from readers, their feedback, and engagement with my writing are the true rewards for me. I cannot accept this award as it is, nor do I want it," she stated.

