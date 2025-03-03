"A Mother’s Lap is the Best Institution of Learning," Says Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, highlighted the crucial role of women in nation-building while addressing the Central Foundation Day of the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Women’s Association (AASKWA) in Dibrugarh on Sunday. He highlighted the importance of a mother’s influence, stating that a mother’s lap is the world’s best institution of learning.

Sonowal praised the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying it has paved the way for a prosperous and self-reliant society. Quoting the Rigveda, he stressed that women have historically played a fundamental role in shaping a progressive society. He noted that a mother inspires her children to acquire knowledge and guides them with courage, adding that effort and perseverance are essential for realizing one's full potential.

The minister underlined the need to balance technological advancement with humanity, stating that progress is essential, but without human values, it remains incomplete. He urged the Sonowal Kachari community to strive for excellence through skill, resilience, and dedication, emphasizing that there are no shortcuts to success and that achievements come through competition and challenges. He called on Assam’s ethnic groups to advance through education, culture, and sports, asserting that uplifting the Sonowal Kachari community requires action, not just words.

Encouraging women to take the lead in driving change, Sonowal pointed to Prime Minister Modi’s work ethic as an example, stating that the Prime Minister works nearly 18 hours a day with unmatched dedication and that everyone should emulate his commitment for the greater good of the nation.

Reiterating the government’s continuous efforts over the past decade to empower women, Sonowal stated that millions of women in India have become self-reliant and are significantly contributing to national progress and economic growth. He called upon the women of the Sonowal Kachari community to take an active role in making India self-reliant and developed by 2047, asserting that a strong and empowered women’s force accelerates national growth and prosperity.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Rashmirekha Sonowal, President of AASKWA; former legislator Jyotsna Sonowal; Dipuranjan Makrari, president of the reception committee; Dr. Shrutidhara Mahanta, professor at Dibrugarh University; Devananda Chelleng, president of the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students' Association; and former chief executive member of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Dandi Sonowal, among other distinguished guests and local residents.

