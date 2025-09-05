Aadhaar Authentication Transactions Jump 10% to 221 Cr in August 2025

Aadhaar authentication transactions recorded a sharp rise in August 2025, touching 221 crore, a 10.3 per cent jump over the same month last year, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Thursday.

The surge highlights the increasing reliance on Aadhaar in India’s growing digital economy. According to UIDAI, Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions have also gained momentum, clocking 18.6 crore transactions in August compared to just 6.04 crore a year ago.

On September 1, Aadhaar logged its highest-ever single-day face authentication tally at over 1.5 crore transactions, surpassing the previous record of 1.28 crore on August 1.

Over 150 organisations, including government departments, banks, oil marketing companies, and telecom service providers, are now using face authentication for faster and smoother delivery of services and benefits.

UIDAI also reported that 38.53 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in August 2025, further reflecting the growing utility of Aadhaar across sectors.

