Opposition's ‘Rose & Tiranga’ Protest: RaGa’s Urge to Expunge BJP MP’s Comments Against Him

The opposition collective INDIA Bloc has carved out a unique style of protesting in the Parliament premises as part of the ongoing process over the last few days. The Parliament has witnessed adjournments most of the time since this year’s winter session began.
Today, MPs of the INDIA bloc stood outside Parliament with a rose and a tricolour in hand, urging the government to ensure that the House runs and that all issues, including the Adani case, are discussed.
This was part of the protests taking place outside Parliament, where, a few days ago, Opposition MPs were seen carrying dark blue ‘jholas’ with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, with the words ‘Modi-Adani bhai bhai’ printed on the other side.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from Congress, DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Left parties, among others, took part in today’s protest. They stood in front of the Makar Dwar steps with a small tricolour card and a rose in hand, greeting BJP MPs while urging them to ensure smooth functioning of the House today. Rahul Gandhi gave a rose and a Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the protest. A few MPs carried placards with the slogan “Don’t let the country be sold” written on them. Opposition parties have been demanding a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe into the allegation that the Modi government is in collusion with Adani.
Rahul Gandhi Meets Om Birla:
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met Speaker Om Birla today (11th December) and urged him to expunge remarks made by BJP MPs against him and ensure the House functions smoothly.
Gandhi alleged that the BJP has been making "baseless" allegations against him to "distract" attention from the Adani issue. However, he said he would not be provoked by any of these charges.
Gandhi also said that he and his party wanted a discussion on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha starting December 13, while asserting that they would ensure the House runs properly, even though it is not their responsibility.
“I had a meeting with the Speaker, and I told him that our party is saying that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said he will examine them. They (the BJP) continue to make all kinds of baseless allegations, but we have decided that we want the House to function.”
“Whatever provocation they do, we will allow them. But we will try and run the House. We want the House to function. We want a debate on the Constitution on December 13," Gandhi told the media.
Gaurav Gogoi Wrote to the Speaker:
Earlier in the day, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi wrote to the Speaker, urging him to examine the party's complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "defamatory remarks" against Rahul Gandhi and remove them from the record.
Gogoi said that after the Speaker’s decision, the Congress party is keen to participate in the legislative business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
Opposition's 'Rose & Tiranga' Protest: RaGa's Urge to Expunge BJP MP's Comments Against Him
