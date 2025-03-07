ADRE Results Out: SLRC Assam Announces Grade 3 and 4 Exam Results

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 and grade 4 posts. Candidates can check their results on the official website at assam.gov.in, with further updates expected on slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org.

The ADRE grade 3 exam was held in two phases: the first phase on September 15 for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts, and the second phase on September 29 for graduate and HSLC driver posts. The grade 4 exam, for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8-level posts, was conducted on October 27.

Before the results were announced, SLRC released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates. The commission assured that valid objections would lead to a revised final answer key, and any fees collected for accepted objections would be refunded.

