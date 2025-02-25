Advantage Assam 2.0: Adani Group Announces Rs 50,000 Cr Investment

The Adani Group has announced a massive investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, covering key infrastructure sectors such as airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

The announcement was made by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati. Expressing his commitment to Assam's growth, Adani stated, "It is with great pride that I announce today the Adani Group's commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam."

He emphasized that the group's investments would strengthen the state's economy and drive its development. Drawing parallels between Assam's economic aspirations and Gujarat's investment ecosystem, Adani credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in fostering investment-driven economic growth.

"Standing here, I cannot help but reflect that it all began in 2003 with a resurgence in Gujarat. Your vision evolved into the iconic Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. What started as a spark has now ignited a national movement, inspiring every state to adopt the power of investment-driven economic transformations," he remarked.

Adani also highlighted Assam’s cultural and natural heritage, paying tribute to the Kamakhya Temple and the Brahmaputra River. Comparing Assam’s transformation to the river’s ability to shape its path, he said, "Just as the mighty Brahmaputra reshaped the landscape of this state, I must say that it is our Honorable Prime Minister who has reshaped the landscape of possibilities for us all."

